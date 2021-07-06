Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
One man killed following an early morning motorcycle crash
Lawsuit filed against Florence hotel
Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office files lawsuit against a Florence hotel
1 killed, 1 injured in apartment fire in Jackson Co.
1 killed, 1 injured at apartment fire in Jackson County
Parking deck concerns in Florence
Florence business owners worry about new parking deck

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Alabama's State of Emergency expires Tuesday
Alabama's COVID state of emergency set to expire
A 7 year-old Missouri boy beats cancer and aims to help others.
Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital
Jury selection for Mike Blakely trial begins next week
Jury selection for Mike Blakely trial begins next week