Increasing storm chances for the rest of the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Very isolated rain showers and storms could will continue through sunset tonight. 

Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with muggy conditions and lows in the low 70s, isolated showers will be possible for the morning commute.  Wednesday through Friday are all very similar days with very humid conditions and highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Each afternoon scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop.  Any more organized storms will have the potential of producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. 

This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend with more storm chances and highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

