Huntsville Police Department collecting school supplies throughout July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and teachers aren’t the only ones getting ready for the upcoming school year. The Huntsville Police Department is hosting its annual Back-to-School Supply Drive during the month of July!

The department is seeking donations of backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, notebooks and other supplies. HPD is also seeking coats for students to have during the winter months. Supplies will be donated to Huntsville City Schools and distributed to teachers and students throughout the year.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Friday, July 30:

Public Safety Complex: 815 Wheeler Ave., Huntsville, AL

North Precinct: 4014 N. Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL

South Precinct: 7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL

West Precinct: 2110 Clinton Ave., Huntsville AL

