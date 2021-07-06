Humidity returns today with isolated afternoon storms

Happy Tuesday! After a dry & sunny stretch we are in for a much stormier pattern this week.

Waking up to warm this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Humidity has creeped up overnight with the south wind and it will continue to climb throughout the day. There are a few areas of spotty fog, but it is not a widespread issue this morning. Wind from the south today will be breezy at times, gusting to 15 mph. It will be sunny here to start the day but as we move into the afternoon and evening, we will see more cloud cover roll in. These clouds could bring some isolated showers and storms this evening, but we are not expecting coverage to be too widespread.

Overnight will be warm, muggy, and cloudy. Temperatures will only fall into the low 70s for most. Wednesday will not be as warm but that is because we will see more widespread cloud cover and storm threats by the middle of the day. Storms will move in from the south ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa which will make landfall along the Florida coastline Wednesday morning. Here in the Valley, we will deal with a lot of warmth and humidity. Storms will kick up some heavy rainfall and gusty winds at times. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s for much of the Valley, if not the upper 70s. We will see more showers and storms to round out the week with temperatures warming back into the upper 80s as we move into the weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

