Alabama's COVID state of emergency set to expire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s state of emergency is coming to an end after 16 months. Gov. Kay Ivey is not declaring July 6 as the end of the pandemic, just the end of the state of emergency itself.

During a state of emergency, the governor can focus the state’s priorities on the problematic situation at hand. Ivey ended most health orders in Alabama at the end of May, but this marks another step towards normalcy.

The state of emergency expiration was announced just over two months ago. This was to give Alabamians adequate time to get vaccinated and businesses to make preparations.

So what changes with this expiration? The last remaining state policies will go back to pre-pandemic ways.

For example, it may be harder to get certain prescriptions without seeing a doctor in person. Under the emergency order, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has been more flexible when it comes to doctors issuing those prescriptions through online visits with patients.

The data seems to support this decision. Madison County, for example, has seen around ten new cases per day for the past five weeks. But, some doctors are worried about the Delta variant going around.

”There is a sense out there that we have won this battle, that we have crossed the goal line, I fear we are at risk of spiking the ball at the 5-yard line instead of getting it into the end zone because we haven’t gotten enough people vaccinated,” says former state health officer Dr. Don Williamson.

Gov. Ivey continues to encourage Alabamians to get vaccinated. Everyone 12 and up is eligible. At last word, only about one in three adults have rolled up their sleeves in the state.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.