Warm Monday Start

Warm and Foggy start to the morning with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s. Dense fog may impact those out on the roads early this morning, so extra time will be needed.

No need for a jacket today, with a warm start to the morning, we are only getting warmer from there. The 70s will turn into the 80s by late morning and the 90s then settle in for that daytime high.

Sunshine paired with warm winds will carry us through the day, and keep us warm through the evening tonight.

Tuesday is much of the same, but with chances for rain.

The extended forecast gives us more rain for this week and parts of next, but also mild temperatures.

