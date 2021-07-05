Warm, foggy start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot hot hot this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s today. Remember heat safety tips today if you are going to be out and about.

Sunshine paired with warm winds will carry us through the day, and keep us warm through the evening tonight. Tuesday is much of the same, but with chances for rain.

The extended forecast gives us more rain for this week and parts of next, but also mild temperatures.

