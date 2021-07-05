Red Cross volunteers on standby to help with possible Elsa storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to strike Florida on Tuesday, July 6th.

Volunteers in the Tennessee Valley are preparing for an active season.

The executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross and teams of volunteers with the organization are on standby.

They have plans in place and they also have people in place to respond.

“We’re getting our sheltering volunteers, those volunteers that go in and take care of clients at the shelter. We have feeding volunteers, who are ready to go down and assist on the coast as well as damage assessors, those who go around and check on the damage and report that,” said Executive Director Khris Anderson.

Over the weekend, Elsa strengthened to a hurricane and did a lot of damage even killing at least three people in the Caribbean.

Hopefully volunteers with the North Alabama Red Cross won’t be needed, but they’re prepared, stocked up, and ready to go if they get the call.

“We have volunteers ready to respond and drive our emergency response vehicles that we have all over the state and region,” said Anderson.

During the current pandemic, members of the Red Cross have had to make a lot of changes.

The organization is looking for more people to volunteer their time and talents.

It’s especially important this time of year, with the continued threat of storms.

“The pandemic has made it very hard for us to recruit volunteers so we really are needing you now. If you have ever wanted to volunteer please consider joining the Red Cross,” and Khris Anderson.

We’re just one month in the hurricane season and Elsa is already the fifth storm that has been named.

If you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, here’s a link with more information: https://www.redcross.org/local/al-ms/volunteer.html

