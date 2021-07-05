One person killed following early morning motorcycle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in what appears to be an early morning motorcycle crash in South Huntsville.

This was the scene around 3:30 a.m. this morning on Cecil Ashburn east of Bailey Cove Road.

At last word this part of Cecil Ashburn drive was still closed, so avoid this area if you can.

No word on the person’s identity right now.The investigation into what happened here is just now getting under way

