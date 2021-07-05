Deals
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident, team says

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, in this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday, July 5, 2021, that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. The team said in a statement Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time of the incident, and multiple messages were left with team and national federation personnel that were not immediately returned.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.

The team said in a staetment Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time. Multiple messages left with team and national federation personnel were not immediately returned.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Commissioner Gary Bettman offered condolences in a statement. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted, “RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

Bettman said, “His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

