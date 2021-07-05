Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Lawmakers continue to discuss plans for new prisons in Alabama

By Kailey Schuyler and Mary Sell
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State leaders are meeting again this week to discuss how to improve overcrowded prisons in Alabama. The plans to build two new prisons and renovate others are the focus of discussion.

This has been a topic of discussion for lawmakers for a while and previously an agreement couldn’t be made. But, now some say more leaders are on the same page.

“I think most Alabamians realize that we’ve dropped the ball on the prison situation and the time has come to make an effort,” says Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville.

This comes after Gov. Ivey’s plans fell through to build and lease 3 new men’s prisons. Last month, Ivey said a lease-only route is no longer available.

Now, lawmakers want to pass a bond issue to pay and own new prisons and some want to use a portion of the state’s American Rescue plan money.

“We’ve put this off long enough,” says Senator and Chair of the Senate General Fund budget committee Greg Albritton.

“We need to resolve this, even if we can’t turn dirt right now. We’ve got to stop kicking this down the road. We have to stop looking for excuses, and we have to deal with it.”

But many questions still remain, how can existing prisons be renovated for continued use? Will the governor weigh in on these discussions?

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal apartment fire on Sunset Drive in Jackson County
1 killed, 1 injured at apartment fire in Jackson County
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565
Church in Huntsville to host Fourth of July celebration

Latest News

Two-year-old Mobile child missing since Wednesday
Two-year-old Mobile child missing since Wednesday
Prairie Farms closing down Homewood milk plant
Prairie Farms shuts down milk plant in Homewood and 7 other state locations
The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama...
Donations top $540K after 8 from Alabama girls ranch killed in crash
A Capitol officer's body camera footage of Joshua James
Capitol riot suspects seeking to dismiss some charges