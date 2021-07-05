Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office files lawsuit against a Florence hotel

By Bernie Delinski and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local business in Florence is facing a lawsuit from Lauderdale County prosecutors.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the district attorney’s office says the Florence Inn and Suites on Florence boulevard is a crime den and the owners aren’t doing anything about it.

The suit says Florence police are called there frequently for gunshots, drugs, prostitution, burglary, trespassing, robbery and rape. In all, the suit lists 878 police visits over the past four years. It says the property surrounding the hotel is suffering from all this.

The hotel didn’t respond to the Times Daily’s requests for a comment.

The district attorney says he’s seeking a hearing to close the business as soon as possible. For more on this story visit our news partners at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal apartment fire on Sunset Drive in Jackson County
1 killed, 1 injured at apartment fire in Jackson County
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565
Church in Huntsville to host Fourth of July celebration

Latest News

Jeff Sessions visits church in Huntsville
Former senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions spends 4th of July in Huntsville
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Monday
Warm, foggy start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60
Lawsuit filed against Florence hotel
Lawsuit filed against Florence hotel
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Monday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Monday