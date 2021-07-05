Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office files lawsuit against a Florence hotel

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local business in Florence is facing a lawsuit from Lauderdale County prosecutors.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the district attorney’s office says the Florence Inn and Suites on Florence boulevard is a crime den and the owners aren’t doing anything about it.

The suit says Florence police are called there frequently for gunshots, drugs, prostitution, burglary, trespassing, robbery and rape. In all, the suit lists 878 police visits over the past four years. It says the property surrounding the hotel is suffering from all this.

The hotel didn’t respond to the Times Daily’s requests for a comment.

The district attorney says he’s seeking a hearing to close the business as soon as possible. For more on this story visit our news partners at the Times Daily.

