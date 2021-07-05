Jury deliberation resumes Tuesday in Henderson’s penalty phase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday morning, the jury will continue to deliberate to suggest to Judge Comer whether Henderson serves life in prison or is sentenced to the death penalty. Six years after the heinous crime, Christopher Henderson was found guilty on all 15 counts of capital murder.

Tears streamed from the family of the victims as the verdict was read. Henderson killed his pregnant wife Kristen, her mom, her 8-year-old son, and 14-month-old nephew in their New Market home.

Not only was he found guilty of killing them, but he then poured gasoline and lit the house on fire.

“The facts of this case were tough from the outset, I’ve known that for the last six years,” said Henderson’s defense attorney Bruce Gardner.

Overwhelming evidence that led to this includes Henderson’s phone search history, body camera footage, and surveillance video that places Henderson and the other suspect in this case, Rhonda Carlson, at the crime scene. Carlson is Henderson’s other wife who played a key role in this case.

She accepted a plea deal from the state to testify against Henderson, taking the death penalty off the table for her. Carlson admitted to helping plan the murders but denies actual involvement in the killings. Her testimony ultimately helped lead to Henderson’s guilty conviction.

On Friday during the penalty phase, both sides presented testimony to impact Henderson’s sentence. The jury will suggest whether Henderson lives, or dies.

The state called up Kristen Henderson’s sister and the mother of the 1-year-old victim, Eli, who says her entire world has never been the same.

“This case deserves the death penalty without a doubt,” said prosecuting attorney Tim Gann.

Henderson’s defense team brought up his family, who spoke of the bond they shared him with.

“It’s just astonishing to me that in an American courtroom we’re still talking about killing people,” said Gardner.

The final decision will be up to the judge.

