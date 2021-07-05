Deals
Hot Tuesday with rain and storms ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Fair skies will stay with us for your Monday evening with muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Mostly sunny skies and hot temps are expected Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, the heat index will be between 95 to 100 degrees in the afternoon.  Very isolated rain showers and storms could develop during our peak daytime heating Tuesday afternoon. 

Wednesday through Friday are all very similar days with very humid conditions and highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Each afternoon scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop.  Any more organized storms will have the potential of producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. 

This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend with more storm chances and highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

