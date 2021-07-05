Deals
Free 2 Teach opens Tuesday, for school teachers

The first day of school is just a couple weeks away.
The first day of school is just a couple weeks away.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular resource for school teachers in Huntsville is opening its doors July 6th.

The executive Director says more than 1,000 teachers have already signed up for free supplies.

The first day of school is just a couple weeks away.

“We are focused right now on Madison County’s three public school systems. That is Huntsville city, Madison city and Madison County school teachers,” said Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling.

All of the items on the shelf and on the racks are free for teachers to use in their classroom.

“We want to make sure the teachers aren’t spending out of pocket, and the kids are getting the supplies that they need to feel successful. I taught and I know what that feels like,” said Kling.

There are limits, on how many items each teacher can get.

“Teachers leave with a shopping cart full of supplies and that’s donated by people in our community. They leave with an average of $565 in materials and supplies every time they come to shop,” said Kling.

We talked with a first grade teacher at Mt. Carmel Elementary School who says she plans to sign up to shop at Free 2 Teach before the school year starts.

“I go to Free 2 Teach to find things to enhance my instruction in my classroom, maybe out of the ordinary things that I can’t get just from the school supply list. Extra things to help my kids learn,” said Allison Haithcock.

If you’re a teacher and you want to get free supplies here at facility, here’s a link with more information. https://free-2-teach.org/teachers/

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

