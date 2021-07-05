Deals
Florence business owners worry about new parking deck

By Bernie Delinski and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Business owners in Florence are concerned over a new plan to build a new parking deck in the downtown area.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the city plans to demolish the existing parking deck and build two smaller ones. Business owners say the reason they moved to their location was because of where the parking deck was.

City officials were scheduled to vote on the three projects on June 15 but the vote was postponed after it failed to meet unanimous consent. The city will now vote on the parking deck tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Now, the proposal does not require unanimous consent to come up for a vote but it does need approval from a majority of council members to pass.

Officials say the project will cost more than 45-million-dollars to build. Read more on the story from our news partners at the Times Daily.

