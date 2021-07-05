Deals
Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the body that was found in the Tennesee River on Monday.

MCSO said the body was found by a kayaker near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs. Cheif deputy host and the coroner are on the scene of the incident. This is an active investigation, according to deputies.

