Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

‘Breathtaking’: Organization pays off mortgage for fallen trooper’s family

Fallen Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith poses with his wife, Jennifer, and...
Fallen Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith poses with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. The family's mortgage was recently paid by a foundation devoted to supporting veterans, first responders and more.(Tunnels to Towers Foundation)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly six years after the death of a Virginia state trooper, a foundation announced it would pay off the home mortgage for his wife and two children.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid off the mortgage for Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith, who died of injuries sustained in a car crash when rushing to assist another officer on Sept. 21, 2015.

Smith’s family’s Hanover home was included in 19 mortgages paid by the foundation in honor of Independence Day.

“I am brought to tears thinking about our home being paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This was our first home together, a home we worked and prayed to get for years,” said Smith’s wife, Jennifer, in a release. “When Nate passed it was devastating that he wouldn’t get to live in the dream house we worked so hard to purchase. Being able to say I don’t have the burden of paying a monthly mortgage as a single parent is just breathtaking.”

The foundation’s “Fallen First Responder Program” pays mortgage costs for families of officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.

“We cannot replace the loss of a husband and father but we can make sure these families can stay in the place they called home,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Tunnel to Towers plans to deliver 200 additional mortgage payoffs across the country by the end of the year, according to a Friday release.

For more information on the foundation, which honors New York Firefighter Stephen Siller and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in apartment fire in Jackson Co.
1 killed, 1 injured at apartment fire in Jackson County
One man killed following an early morning motorcycle crash
Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565

Latest News

Tyler Mann Injury Law hosting shoe donation, giveaway
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Deliberations will resume Tuesday in the penalty phase in Christopher Henderson's trial
Jury still deliberating on whether Christopher Henderson should live or die
Christopher Henderson
What comes next if jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty of capital murder
Christopher Henderson
Jury to resume deliberation Wednesday in Christopher Henderson trial