Tyler Mann Injury Law hosting shoe donation, giveaway

(Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama law firm is supporting a children’s charity ahead of the Fall 2021-2022 school year.

Tyler Mann Injury Law said they want to help children enter the upcoming academic year with more confidence. The law firm plans to donate students the shoes they need to succeed.

“I clearly remember the boost of confidence I felt when I put on my first pair of back-to-school sneakers,” said owner Tyler Mann. “I thought I could run faster and jump higher in those shoes. But what breaks my heart is that so many North Alabama kids never get to know what that feels like.”

According to the firm, Alabama residents can submit their contact information to register their support for the initiative with no donation required.

When the firm receives 3,000 entries, Tyler Mann will donate $3,000 worth of shoes from Academy Sports and Outdoors to HEALS, Inc. The non-organization will then distribute the shoes to students in need.

WAFF is told one registrant will be selected at random to receive a $250 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors for their support.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

