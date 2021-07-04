Officers raise concerns over driver safety during the holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police are out in force this holiday weekend and they’re worried about the community’s safety.

This concern stemmed from multiple pedestrians vs. car accidents that have killed three people over the last two weeks.

Drivers have heard it before, slow down and use caution, but officers at HPD say pedestrians also have to do their part.

Lt. Grady Thigpen with HPD says drivers need to be aware of their surroundings this weekend because there are going to be a lot of people out on the roads this weekend.

According to Triple-A, 48 million Americans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend. Of those, 43.6 million will drive to their destination -- a 5% increase from 2019.

Thigpen says officers will also be around the city checking for people swerving, speeding and possible DUIS.

As we told you earlier, in the last two weeks, there have been 4 pedestrians vs vehicle accidents in Huntsville of those, three were fatal. As pedestrian vs vehicle accidents rise in Huntsville he tells me the biggest thing is taking your time on the road.

“Pack your patience throughout the weekend. It’s going to be a busy holiday, a lot of people on the road Use caution, remain vigilant and take your time getting to where you want to go,” said Lt. Thigpen.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.