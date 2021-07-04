Fireworks weather looks perfect, hotter 90s to start the week

What a gorgeous Fourth of July we had today! Fireworks weather looks great for this evening with clear skies and temps in the 70s.

Skies remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 60s by daybreak Monday. Monday will be mainly sunny and hot with highs reaching the low to middle 90s, humidity levels will still be fairly comfortable. By Tuesday winds will shift to the south allowing more Gulf moisture to move in to the Tennessee Valley, highs will be near 90 degrees with isolated showers in the afternoon.

The pattern will get far more unsettled for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid o upper 80s and daily chances for scattered to numerous thunderstorms. Next weekend will have more storms chances and highs in the middle 80s.

