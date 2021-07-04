4th of July Forecast

Clear and Cool to start off your early Sunday morning. Most of the Valley is seeing the lower 60s and upper 50s to begin the holiday with temperatures quickly climbing in the next few hours.

Highs will return to near 90 for that daytime high under clear skies. It’s going to be a hot one this afternoon so take it easy outside and remember heat safety tips.

Tonight lows return to the muggy side… around 70 to start off your Monday morning.

The extended forecast is showing showers and storms returning by the middle of next week

