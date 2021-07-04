Deals
4th of July Forecast

The 50s & 60s
The 50s & 60s(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear and Cool to start off your early Sunday morning. Most of the Valley is seeing the lower 60s and upper 50s to begin the holiday with temperatures quickly climbing in the next few hours.

Highs will return to near 90 for that daytime high under clear skies. It’s going to be a hot one this afternoon so take it easy outside and remember heat safety tips.

Tonight lows return to the muggy side… around 70 to start off your Monday morning.

The extended forecast is showing showers and storms returning by the middle of next week

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

