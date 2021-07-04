1 killed, 1 injured at house fire in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Jackson County responded to a house fire in Section on Sunday morning.

Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in the fire around 4:40 a.m. The fire occured on Sunset Drive at the government housing, according to officials. One person was airlifted to the UAB burn center and another person was able to get out of the home.

Officials said three houses were destroyed in this fire. The name of the victim who was fatally injured has not been released as this incident is still under investigation.

