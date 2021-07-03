Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Police checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend

(WBTV)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force will be out in full effect this holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers.

The DUI Task Force with the Huntsville Police Department will be conducting checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend. If you get stopped, be prepared with your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to show officers.

There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. These hotspots are determined by data that shows heavy traffic spots or common places for wrecks.

Here are a few of the hotspots you can expect to see officers patrolling this weekend:

  • University Drive/Slaughter Road
  • Mastin Lake Road,/Lodge Road
  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
  • Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
  • Church Street/Pratt Avenue
  • Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
  • Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
  • University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
  • University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

These checkpoints are done to help detect impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021
ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Hooters allowed to reopen; Seafood place flounders
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night

Latest News

Jackson County Freedom Fest Celebration.
Jackson County hosts freedom celebration honoing drug court program participants
Dr. Wayne Patterson, III
Local dentists work together to support Dr. Wayne Paterson, III patients and dental office
Deliberations will resume Tuesday in the penalty phase in Christopher Henderson's trial
Deliberations will resume Tuesday in the penalty phase in Christopher Henderson's trial
Penalty phase underway in Christopher Henderson trial, I-565 damaged cars getting relief,...
Friday night's newscast at 10