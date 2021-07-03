Police checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force will be out in full effect this holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers.

The DUI Task Force with the Huntsville Police Department will be conducting checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend. If you get stopped, be prepared with your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to show officers.

There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. These hotspots are determined by data that shows heavy traffic spots or common places for wrecks.

Here are a few of the hotspots you can expect to see officers patrolling this weekend:

University Drive/Slaughter Road

Mastin Lake Road,/Lodge Road

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road

Church Street/Pratt Avenue

Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

These checkpoints are done to help detect impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.