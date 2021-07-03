Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Multiple north Alabama counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - I’m sure you’re ready to kick off your holiday weekend, but health leaders have a word of caution for you.

Right now, only 37 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. This is the second-lowest rate in the nation.

Meanwhile, in north Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Jackson and Lauderdale Counties are all considered to be at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

For a county to be considered high risk, it must meet one of these factors:

  • An increase in cases or people going to the hospital
  • A rise in the percentage of tests coming back positive
  • A decrease in the number of people getting tested

Michael Glenn with the state health department says it’s important to be cautious this weekend.

“If you’re not sure if they’re vaccinated or not, please wear your mask and do as much social distancing as possible, I know everyone is going to have fun, but we don’t want two to three weeks from now for their to be a huge increase in the number of cases that are going on,” Glenn said.

Glenn says he and others fear we could see a big uptick in cases this fall if vaccination rates don’t improve.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021
ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Hooters allowed to reopen; Seafood place flounders
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night

Latest News

Deliberations will resume Tuesday in the penalty phase in Christopher Henderson's trial
Jury still deliberating on whether Christopher Henderson should live or die
Photos from the Huntsville protest on June 1st, 2020
Huntsville City Council receives action plan for police department
Ivy Green was the childhood home of Helen Keller.
Tourism on the rise in the Shoals
Police checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend