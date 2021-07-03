Multiple north Alabama counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - I’m sure you’re ready to kick off your holiday weekend, but health leaders have a word of caution for you.

Right now, only 37 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. This is the second-lowest rate in the nation.

Meanwhile, in north Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Jackson and Lauderdale Counties are all considered to be at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

For a county to be considered high risk, it must meet one of these factors:

An increase in cases or people going to the hospital

A rise in the percentage of tests coming back positive

A decrease in the number of people getting tested

Michael Glenn with the state health department says it’s important to be cautious this weekend.

“If you’re not sure if they’re vaccinated or not, please wear your mask and do as much social distancing as possible, I know everyone is going to have fun, but we don’t want two to three weeks from now for their to be a huge increase in the number of cases that are going on,” Glenn said.

Glenn says he and others fear we could see a big uptick in cases this fall if vaccination rates don’t improve.

