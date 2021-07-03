Local dentists work together to support Dr. Wayne Paterson, III patients and dental office

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro police are still investigating a deadly crash that killed a respected dentist while he was out riding his bike.

Doctor Wayne Patterson, III died on Tuesday.

For two decades, Dr. Patterson served the Scottsboro community and cared for his patients at Valley Dental Implant Center.

His close friend and colleague, Dr. Tommy McGee at Smile Solutions, moved close by to Patterson on South Broad Street.

“Wayne started doing dental implants back in the 80′s. He was a pioneer; he was one of the first in my generation to do implants in north Alabama. I thought he was crazy, but he proved that it works, and about 10 to 15 years ago, Wayne volunteered his time to help me get started in that,” said Dr. McGee.

On Tuesday morning, around 6:43 a.m., Patterson’s life was cut short after he was fatally hit by a vehicle on Broad Street.

His death sent shock waves across the community and to Dr. McGee.

“It was one of those moments that you will always remember what you were doing when you heard it. It was just like a punch in the gut for me because he really was a good friend and colleague,” said Dr. McGee.

Now, Dr. McGee and other local dentists are coming together to help care for Patterson’s patients and assist his staff.

He said most importantly, he wants to help raise awareness to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

“There’s is no reason why cyclists should be run over by a car. They do everything they can to make themselves visible and they just want to have their place on the road and have other cyclists give them space. This accident should have never happened,” said McGee.

A memorial service will be held for Dr. Patterson Saturday at 11 a.m. at Center Point Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.