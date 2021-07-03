Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Jury still deliberating on whether Christopher Henderson should live or die

Jurors are deliberating to suggest whether Henderson should spend the rest of his life in prison, or get the death penalty
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deliberations will resume on Tuesday in the penalty phase in a life or death case in Madison County. Christopher Henderson killed his full-term pregnant wife and three of her family members, including 2 young children. That happened six years ago.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Henderson on all 15 counts of capital murder. Jurors are deliberating to suggest whether Henderson should spend the rest of his life in prison, or get the death penalty. The penalty phase is almost like a mini-trial.

Both sides had the opportunity to present more witnesses that could impact Henderson’s sentence. The state brought up Kelly Smallwood Sokolowski, the mother of the 1-year-old victim Eli, and she’s also Kristen Henderson’s sister.

She said her entire world has never been the same and that Eli was her one and only child. Henderson not only killed the victims, he then poured gasoline and set the house on fire.

The defense brought up multiple witnesses, many of which were Henderson’s family members, including his 18-year-old daughter who spoke of the bond she and her father share. They also brought up a former corrections officer who spoke of how death row inmates have it better in prison than in the general public population.

The defense also brought up a mitigation specialist and sentencing advocate who spoke on Henderson’s depression. In response to that claim, the state argued that after a psychological evaluation, Henderson was not diagnosed with depression and said he had no childhood trauma.

At least 10 of the 12 jurors have to recommend death for Henderson or seven for life without parole. But, Judge Comer will ultimately have that final say. Deliberation will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021
ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Hooters allowed to reopen; Seafood place flounders
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night

Latest News

Multiple north Alabama counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19
Photos from the Huntsville protest on June 1st, 2020
Huntsville City Council receives action plan for police department
Ivy Green was the childhood home of Helen Keller.
Tourism on the rise in the Shoals
Police checkpoints around Huntsville this weekend