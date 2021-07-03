Jury still deliberating on whether Christopher Henderson should live or die

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deliberations will resume on Tuesday in the penalty phase in a life or death case in Madison County. Christopher Henderson killed his full-term pregnant wife and three of her family members, including 2 young children. That happened six years ago.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Henderson on all 15 counts of capital murder. Jurors are deliberating to suggest whether Henderson should spend the rest of his life in prison, or get the death penalty. The penalty phase is almost like a mini-trial.

Both sides had the opportunity to present more witnesses that could impact Henderson’s sentence. The state brought up Kelly Smallwood Sokolowski, the mother of the 1-year-old victim Eli, and she’s also Kristen Henderson’s sister.

She said her entire world has never been the same and that Eli was her one and only child. Henderson not only killed the victims, he then poured gasoline and set the house on fire.

The defense brought up multiple witnesses, many of which were Henderson’s family members, including his 18-year-old daughter who spoke of the bond she and her father share. They also brought up a former corrections officer who spoke of how death row inmates have it better in prison than in the general public population.

The defense also brought up a mitigation specialist and sentencing advocate who spoke on Henderson’s depression. In response to that claim, the state argued that after a psychological evaluation, Henderson was not diagnosed with depression and said he had no childhood trauma.

At least 10 of the 12 jurors have to recommend death for Henderson or seven for life without parole. But, Judge Comer will ultimately have that final say. Deliberation will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

