Jackson County hosts freedom celebration honoing drug court program participants

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Jackson County, a freedom celebration was held to honor freedom in our country and those who are free from addiction to drugs.

It’s part of the county’s drug court program.

For the past 14 years, the drug court program has been held in Jackson County. It helps people who are battling drug addiction to recover and to help them stay on a new path in life.

Eric Steely has been in the program for a year.

“After serving time in Afghanistan from 2004 to 2005, I returned home and turned to drugs for 12 years on and off and I caught two sets of charges that ended up being felonies and it was either go to drug court or spend time in prison and I really needed a life change and help,” said Steely.

Since then, Steely has been able to find resources through the group and a job to help take care of his family.

This is something Judge John Graham says is one of the most rewarding parts of the 18-month program.

“We had somebody speak out about making $25 an hour at Toyota and he was hopeless three years ago and look how great he’s done. We hear story, after story, after story from people like that in our program,” said Steeley.

For anyone who may need help, Steely has some advice.

“The world is a bad place but there are people that really do care and for us that are in drug court there are people who really do want to help. It may not seem like that when you are in addiction, just take a leap of faith,” said Steeley.

Currently, there are 65 people in the drug court program who will graduate in November.

