Huntsville City Council receives action plan for police department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a year after protests in downtown Huntsville ended in tear gas and rubber bullets flying into a crowd of protesters, the city just released an action plan for how the police department will move forward.

The response says the city learned many lessons from the nights of June 1st and June 3rd of 2020, and those lessons will have a big impact on officer training moving forward.

Organization, training, crowd dispersal, interagency communication, and intelligence are the categories the city administration details in the report, with each, providing an action for the future.

One of the main takeaways: giving out permits on short notice, like the one granted for June third, can result in officers not being prepared.

The city also stood by its use of tear gas to disperse protestors, saying it is far less aggressive than other tactics.

“I think there could have been other ways, looking back that that could have been handled better,” Bill Kling said.

City councilman Bill Kling says he’s glad the report is in, so the council can work on making the police department even better.

“Before you can go forward, you’ve got to look at where you’ve been. And what changes, what reactions you have. And I think they did a good job to give us a lot of information,” he explained.

Kling added they’ve committed to allocating more funding in the budget next year to mental health and officer training.

“Additionally, release of body cam footage. It’s just to kind of break down the barriers and have better trust between the community and the police department,” Kling said.

The report also states the actions of all officers are still under review. Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform member, Chad Chavez, gave us some examples of those.

“Commanding officers telling junior officers to turn of body camera, people not assisting protestors who were injured, despite that being policy for them to deliver care. I think that it’s important that the city addresses that,” Chavez said.

City councilwoman Frances Akridge hopes people remember, police officers do have the right to disperse a crowd of the assembly is considered unlawful.

Her full statement is below:

“I appreciate the Administration’s internal evaluation and action plan delivered in writing to City Council yesterday. Introspection is a mature trait; it’s hard to do but worth it if we are willing. No one on earth is perfect. The Administration demonstrated introspection and clarity with delivery of a written report.

I ask protest participants to also consider further introspection, if they have not already, about acceptance of the municipal law. We now know from reading the reports that unequivocally, LEOs have the right to prevent riots in Huntsville. When city and county law-enforcement officers announce an illegal assembly and properly give instructions on how to leave, it is simply time to go. The First Amendment to our Constitution is constrained by time, manner and place.

My job is to uphold my oath, taking action to support the Constitution and to look for evidence of the Administration’s commitment to a process of consistent improvement in support of their mission statement which is:

“The Administration is committed to providing exceptional services to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the efficient use of resources.”

This written response supports the Administration’s mission.

I am grateful to the Citizen Advisory Council and the Administration for the time and attention they invested contemplating everyone’s point of view and taking time for introspection. Democracy is working in Huntsville!

She says in part, “I ask protest participants to also consider further introspection, if they have not already, about acceptance of the Municipal law When city and county law-enforcement officers announce an illegal assembly and properly give instructions on how to leave, it is simply time to go.”

Read the full report from the City of Huntsville Below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.