Church in Huntsville to host Fourth of July celebration

(KCRG)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A church in Huntsville will be hosting an event to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday.

First Baptist of Huntsville will have a patriotic mini-concert presented by the church’s orchestra and choir on the Fourth of July. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will also speak at the event.

The celebration will be on the east side of the sanctuary from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. FBC advises guests to bring a lawn chair and snacks if they wish. WAFF 48 is told ice cream, cold water and face paintings will be offered.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

