Holiday Weekend Looking Spectacular

Cool and Breezy, a nice change from the normal warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures to start off your Saturday are looking wonderful and in the 60s.

We will see those numbers climb throughout the late morning and afternoon hours, but only to the middle 80s. A north wind will help us out for your afternoon hours to keep us cool.

Tonight is even better with temperatures dipping into the 50s overnight! Clear skies for your evening makes for beautiful fireworks.

The extended forecast keeps us hot and muggy with rain chances through most of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.