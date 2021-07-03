Deals
Holiday Weekend Looking Spectacular

12 Hours
12 Hours(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Cool and Breezy, a nice change from the normal warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures to start off your Saturday are looking wonderful and in the 60s.

We will see those numbers climb throughout the late morning and afternoon hours, but only to the middle 80s. A north wind will help us out for your afternoon hours to keep us cool.

Tonight is even better with temperatures dipping into the 50s overnight! Clear skies for your evening makes for beautiful fireworks.

The extended forecast keeps us hot and muggy with rain chances through most of next week.

