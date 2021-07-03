Hampton Cove neighborhood kicking off Fourth of July bike parade

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a fun event to celebrate the Fourth of July, a patriotic bike parade will be held in the Hampton Cove community.

You and your pets are invited to dress up and participate in this parade, or you can show up and watch. The one-mile parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Trick Lane and end on Hampton Ridge Drive in Huntsville.

There will be minimal parking at the event so organizers suggest walking or riding a bike.

