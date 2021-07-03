Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is dead following a fatal car crash that occurred on Friday.

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Decatur woman at approximately 7:19 p.m. Joy Elaine Williford, 61, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Avalon she was driving failed to yield the right of way to a stop sign, according to authorities.

Officers said Williford’s vehicle was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra which was being driven by Jasmine Nicole Arnold, of Huntsville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400 near Hillsboro. Williford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by authorities.

