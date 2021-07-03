Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is dead following a fatal car crash that occurred on Friday.

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Decatur woman at approximately 7:19 p.m. Joy Elaine Williford, 61, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Avalon she was driving failed to yield the right of way to a stop sign, according to authorities.

Officers said Williford’s vehicle was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra which was being driven by Jasmine Nicole Arnold, of Huntsville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400 near Hillsboro. Williford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by authorities.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Hooters allowed to reopen; Seafood place flounders
COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021
ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19
Multiple north Alabama counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19
Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
4th of July weekend is absolutely perfect!
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
If you’re looking for a fun event to celebrate the Fourth of July, a patriotic bike parade will...
Hampton Cove neighborhood kicking off Fourth of July bike parade
Sunday Big Bike Parade in Hampton Cove
Sunday Big Bike Parade in Hampton Cove