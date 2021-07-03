Cool, breezy beautiful start to the holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s cool and breezy this Saturday morning; a nice change from the normal warm and muggy conditions! Temperatures to start off your Saturday are in the 60s.

Temperatures will climb throughout the late morning and afternoon hours, but only to the middle 80s. A north wind will help us out this afternoon, keeping temps cool.

Saturday night is even better with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Clear skies for your evening makes for beautiful fireworks.

The extended forecast keeps us hot and muggy with rain chances through most of next week.

