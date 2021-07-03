4th of July weekend is absolutely perfect!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have an absolutely perfect Fourth of July holiday weekend ahead with ideal conditions for spending time outdoors… low humidity, abundant sunshine, no chance of rain and temperatures in the middle 80s for Sunday.

Sunday morning lows will be a refreshing treat as we start the Fourth of July in the upper 50s!

Fireworks weather Sunday will be amazing with temps in the 70s during the evening and clear skies overhead.

Things will start to heat up into next week with highs in the 90s for Monday and Tuesday, humidity levels will also be on the rise. Shower and storm chances will increase by Wednesday of next week with an unsettled pattern as we head into next weekend.

