Truckers fume as Alabama detours them from I-10 tunnel

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Trucking officials are unhappy after the Alabama Department of Transportation moved with little notice to divert trucks from the Interstate 10 tunnel in Mobile.

The state announced Thursday that trucks had to detour from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to try reduce traffic on I-10 before the July 4 holiday.

Traffic commonly backs up for miles on I-10 through Mobile as tourists make their way to and from Gulf of Mexico beaches. Trucks are being rerouted to a bridge to the north.

It’s the first time outside of a hurricane evacuation that Alabama has routed truck traffic away from the tunnel.

Alabama is considering a $725 million truck-only toll bridge over the Mobile River to relieve congestion.

