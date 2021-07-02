Stormy start to the day as a cold front brings a drop in humidity

Happy Friday! Get ready for some changes today and this weekend and this change is good!

We are waking up to showers across the Valley this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity is high again this morning and will stay that way through the morning but as we head into the afternoon, we will see the cold front roll in and bring in some changes. Scattered storms will start to wrap up during the morning, but as the front approaches this afternoon, we could see a few isolated storms as well. Temperatures will stay warm today, into the low to mid-80s in some spots, but the humidity will begin to drop as we move into the afternoon and evening. The wind today will be breezy at times with gusts of 10 to 20 mph from the north.

With lower humidity moving in we will have some comfortable mornings here across the Tennessee Valley! Overnight temperatures tonight and Sunday morning will be into the upper 50s and low 60s! It looks like it will shape up to be a spectacular holiday weekend! Sunshine likely both days with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s! Humidity should stay low, making it much more comfortable despite the hot temperatures. Enjoy and be safe!

