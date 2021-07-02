Penalty phase begins Friday for Christopher Henderson

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The penalty phase in the Christopher Henderson trial begins Friday morning. After multiple days of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of guilty Thursday afternoon.

Henderson is now convicted of killing his pregnant wife Kristen and her family, and he allegedly worked with his other wife Rhonda Carlson on this.

There were 15 charges in total, and the jury found Henderson guilty on all of them. According to Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann, this verdict is something Kristen’s family has waited on for years. Prosecutors said this case has graphic details unlike anything they’d ever seen before, and it’s one they warned jurors would be hard to sit through.

“I think I speak for the family and our office that we are extremely satisfied with the results,” Gann said in response to the verdict.

“It wasn’t totally unexpected, the facts of this case were tough. I’ve known that for the last six years, but in my profession, we did the best we could so you have to find some peace in that, which I have,” said Bruce Gardner, Henderson’s defense attorney.

During the penalty phase, the question of life without parole or death comes into play.

Prosecutors for this case have said there is a deal with the alleged co-conspirator Carlson. For Carlson’s truthful testimony the death penalty will be off the table for her, and instead, she will do life without parole, according to a prosecuting attorney.

Gardner said he believes this is unfair.

“How do you decide who lives and dies? That’s what I call the perverse calculus. I don’t know what factors are important to them, but both of these people are equally liable for this. They had the same motivation for this,” said Gardner.

“We still have some work to do,” Gann said. “I feel like they feel (the family) like justice is being served right now they are extremely happy. It’s a good day for all of us.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.