Lauderdale County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County deputy is now on paid leave after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Deputy Wes Holland was arrested on June 30 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. A press release states the incident did not involve physical violence.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Holland is on administrative leave with pay, pending adjudication of his charges.

There are no further details at this time.

