Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Lauderdale County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County deputy is now on paid leave after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Deputy Wes Holland was arrested on June 30 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. A press release states the incident did not involve physical violence.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Holland is on administrative leave with pay, pending adjudication of his charges.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night
Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges

Latest News

Happy Friday! Get ready for some changes today and this weekend and this change is good!
Stormy start to the day as a cold front brings a drop in humidity
Deputy arrested in Lauderdale County
Deputy arrested in Lauderdale County
National: Updates on FL condo search, VA severe weather
National: Updates on FL condo search, VA severe weather
What is the latest COVID risk status for north Alabama counties?
What is the latest COVID risk status for north Alabama counties?