Kitchen Cops: Hooters allowed to reopen; Seafood place flounders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hooters on University Drive in Huntsville made headlines last week with one of the lowest scores in Kitchen Cops history. It ended up with a 54 due to a litany of violations including insects in the building, grease on the ground, missing toilet paper, dirty tea nozzles and utensils just to name a few. The restaurant was immediately shut down until inspectors could come back and see if managers and employees could rectify the issues.

This week, we learned that a follow-up inspection was done on June 25th, three days after the shut down. According to the Madison County Health Department, the restaurant did do enough to earn it’s permit back and the doors reopened. Cheryl Edge with the Health Department tells us the restaurant’s 54 score will stand until a new, thorough inspection can be done sometime in July to give it a new rating.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Restaurante el Azteca on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville scores an 83 due to food temperature problems, no soap in the sink, raw shrimp blocking a handwashing sink and employees touching food without washing their hands. The Corner Store at Drake Avenue and Cobb in Huntsville gets a 78 due to multiple food temperature problems and unlabeled chemicals.

In Limestone County, Smith’s Seafood on Highway 72 in Athens is the low performer of the week, with a 70. Inspectors found flies throughout the building, dirty cutting boards in storage, shrimp at the wrong temperature and no food thermometers. Most of these issues were fixed either on the spot, or before a follow up inspection a few days later.

Also in Limestone County, the Copeland’s Food Mart was written up for flies and other insects in the kitchen and a dirty soda machine. The Krystal at Highway 72 and I-65 scored a 78 due to insects and dirty soda nozzles.

In the Shoals, Sam’s Sports Grill and Captain D’s on Florence Boulevard both score an 82. Captain D’s had flies in the building and Sam’s was written up for missing sanitizer in the dishwasher. There were dirty utensils and food temperature problems at HT’s General Merchandise on Highway 17 in Florence, earning it an 81 score.

