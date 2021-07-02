Deals
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers auction raises $15k+

Officer Nathan Nickelson says the auction raised $15,982.
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 20th annual Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers auction is in the books and you helped them raise over $15,000.

Officer Nathan Nickelson says the auction raised $15,982.

More than 100 items were up for bid and that’s exactly what people in Madison County did, they placed bids, and they raised a lot of money.

A vehicle donated by the City of Huntsville was the most expensive item.

“It went for about 1,225-1,250 so that was the most expensive item we had. It was a 2005 Ford Taurus, Pretty old car, but it served it’s purpose with the city and they found it in the heart to give it to us and we put it back out to the public,” said Officer Nickelson.

The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers auction is the only fundraiser for the organization all year.

Officer say in previous years, they’ve raised more money, but they’re happy with this year’s result because they know it means more criminals will be off the street.

“From January to June we’re at about 80 felony arrests that we’ve taken bad guys and girls off the street,” said Nickelson.

All of the members of Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are volunteers.

There are no paid employees which is why The fundraiser and your continued support is so important.

Leaders with the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers say all of the money this auction raised, almost $16,000 will go back to you people who have tips to help get criminals off the streets.

