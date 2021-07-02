Deals
Finally Friday Forecast

Clouds
Clouds(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Showers continue to push south this afternoon giving us clearing skies. Drier conditions are here for the most part… Highs will range in the lower to middle 80s for your day.

Pleasant going into the evening with temperatures sliding into the lower 60s overnight. A Beautiful start to your weekend, with less humidity and heat for your Saturday.

Sunday is looking fair, and great for celebrations for your holiday.

Monday we jump right back into the heat with highs climbing back to near 90. Showers will pick back up for us by the middle of the week.

