Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student
Christopher Henderson (Source: Madison County Jail)
Jury finds Christopher Henderson guilty on all charges in a Madison Co. murder trial
Wreck on Governors Drive
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night
COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021
ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19
Brian Givens is hired as new principal of Riverton Intermediate School.
Madison County School System hires new principal

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse; death toll 20
President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
LIVE: Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
A Nevada driver hydroplaned and flipped a vehicle over an interstate median.
Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury