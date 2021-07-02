Decatur man shares experiences as Army chaplain

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - As we celebrate Independence Day this weekend, our news partners at the Decatur Daily are shining a spotlight on one local man who fought and prayed to defend our country.

For 19 years, Maj. Herman Cheatham donned the green camouflage uniform of the United States Army with a black cross-stitched above his name. The Army chaplain wore it while ministering to soldiers in basic training, serving stateside and on tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I served because I felt the Lord call me to serve,” the 54-year-old retired Cheatham, who lives in Decatur, said. “I was there to represent the gospel and Christ and to provide and perform spiritual services for the troops.”

Like Cheatham, generations of spiritual leaders have sworn to the code of the Chaplain Corps.

They prayed with the Continental Army during the American Revolution, consoled the Union and Confederacy during the Civil War, counseled troops in World War I and World War II and mourned with servicemen and women in Vietnam, Korea and the Middle East.

Since 1775, everywhere troops deployed, military chaplains went. According to the Army, Navy and Air Force, 419 died while on active duty.

After years of running from God’s calling, Cheatham joined the legion of military chaplains in 1999.

“My father served in World War II. That gave me an unction to join the military. That was what I was on target to do in high school. Then, I went to youth camp and felt the Lord tell me to be in the ministry,” Cheatham said.

While Cheatham was serving at a small church in central Missouri, the lead pastor approached him.

“He saw I wasn’t truly content and asked me why. He was right. I was not content because I felt like I should be in the military. My brother-in-law served and told me about the men and women who had died so our country could remain free. That was heavy on my soul,” Cheatham said.

With the pastor’s support, Cheatham enlisted in the Missouri National Guard and became a combat engineer. While at basic training, Cheatham saw a chaplain preaching and questioned him about the requirements needed to become an Army chaplain.

Qualifying as a chaplain required a bachelor’s degree and a 90-hour master’s degree with classes in Hebrew and Greek.

“I barely made it through college the first time. Even though I felt God nudging me, I just knew I couldn’t do it,” Cheatham said.

In 2018, Cheatham retired from the military. Combining the time he spent in the National Guard, Army Reserves and on active duty, Cheatham served the county for 30 years. Currently, Cheatham, who bought a house in Decatur in 2016 with his wife, Audrey, attends Fairview Baptist Church.

