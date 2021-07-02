City of Huntsville responds with action plan, feedback following report on 2020 protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2021, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) presented a report to the City Council of events surrounding protests and demonstrations in downtown Huntsville that took place on June 1st and 3rd, 2020.

Short notice, outsiders and safety concerns.

That pretty much sums up the feedback sent out Friday afternoon by the Huntsville City Council about the June 2020 protests.

In April, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council and a law firm went deep diving into surveillance video and body camera footage as they investigated the series of events from the two nights of protests.

Officials with the city say Huntsville Police Department worked with the Madison County chapter of the NAACP on getting a permit to assemble, but the permit did not include a march. The report says organizers didn’t ask people to leave at the agreed-upon time.

The report also said much of the confusion came from others who showed up separately, not necessarily those with the local NAACP chapter.

Reading through the documents, it states organizers didn’t ask people to leave at the agreed-upon time and when people failed to leave downtown, officers used pepper spray and fired rubber bullets at the crowd.

The city says moving forward, it will stick to making sure timelines on event permitting are followed, that communication is clear to groups wanting to assemble and Police officers will receive further training on how to better handle large events.

Read the full report from the City of Huntsville below:

