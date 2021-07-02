ADPH says some north Alabama counties at high risk for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just ahead of the 4th of July weekend, most counties in north Alabama are labeled as “High Risk” or “Very High Risk,” according to Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH updates the state’s COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard every Thursday, and on July 1st, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and DeKalb counties were all labeled as “Very High Risk.” Limestone County currently has one of the highest vaccine hesitancy rates in the state.

Very high risk means cases are staying the same or increasing.

COVID-19 Risk Indicator Map from July 1, 2021 (ADPH)

Meanwhile, Jackson and Marshall counties are at “High Risk.”

Colbert County is deemed “Moderate Risk” and Franklin, Lawrence and Morgan counties are all “Low Risk.”

The cases are broken down by county:

Lauderdale County: 38 new cases within the last 14 days

Limestone County: 21 new cases within the last 14 days

Madison County: 154 new cases within the last 14 days

DeKalb County: 36 new cases within the last 14 days

Jackson County: 77 new cases within the last 14 days

Marshall County: 30 new cases within the last 14 days

