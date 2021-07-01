Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Showers and storms will continue throughout most of your Thursday and into the evening hours tonight. Rain totals could fall into the range of 1-2″

Friday brings more rain to the Valley and a cool stretch of days. A cold front will impact temperatures  following Friday, making for a beautiful holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look dry at the moment, with temperatures bouncing back into the 90s by Monday. We are tracking the development of Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic. This storm is still several days away from any potential impact on the United States. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather App.

