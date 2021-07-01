Thursday Rain and Storms

Temperatures for your day are once again climbing into the 80s. Not as much sunshine for your afternoon hours thanks to cloud buildup and showers.

Showers and storms will continue throughout most of your Thursday and into the evening hours tonight. Rain totals could fall into the range of 1-2″

Friday brings more rain to the Valley and a cool stretch of days. Temperatures will take a hit following Friday, making for a beautiful and reasonably comfortable holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look dry at the moment, with temperatures bouncing back into the 90s by Monday.

