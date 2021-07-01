Prairie Farms shuts down milk plant in Homewood and 7 other state locations

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Employees at a milk processing plant in Homewood got the word Wednesday they would be losing their job at the end of July. Prairie Farms just took control of the plant last year.

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky said he also learned of the shutdown yesterday. He has been told Prairie Farms is shutting down it’s Homewood plant, seven substations in Alabama as well as plants in Georgia. This will impact about a hundred employees in Alabama and Georgia.

This is the old Barbers plant off of Barbers Court. Barbers was sold to Dean Foods and then Prairie Farms took control of Dean Foods just last year. “We were as shocked as everyone. It’s not every day you hear of a plant closing,” McClusky said.

The company says employees will be offered benefits and severance packages. Impacted employees are encouraged to apply for open positions at other Prairie Farms facilities. While the milk producing operation is shutting down, it won’t affect the Mayfield’s Ice Cream part of the operation.

“I know the Mayfield Ice Cream part of the facility will remain as is. A representative we talked with yesterday said they can’t keep enough ice cream in the house,” McClusky said.

A retail marketing expert said nationally, competition in the milk market is making it difficult for milk companies like Prairie Farms to compete these days.

“It’s a highly competitive market and today it’s becoming especially competitive with specialty products like almond milk and organic milk and things like that,” Robert Robicheaux said.

Robicheaux said there will still be demand and opportunities for Alabama dairy farmers to sell their milk.

The last day for workers will be July 31st. Maintenance crews will work through August to shutdown the plant. The company plans to contact area manufacturers to see if jobs can be had locally.

