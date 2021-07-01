Deals
Pedestrian hit by a car on Governors Drive Wednesday night

Wreck on Governors Drive
Wreck on Governors Drive(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lanes are closed Wednesday night and one person is in the hospital following a wreck in Huntsville.

Officials with HEMSI confirm a man was walking along Governors Drive near Chickfila when he was hit by a car just before 9 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the accident, but Don Webster with HEMSI confirms the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The westbound lanes are temporarily shut down, one lane is open eastbound. Emergency crews are on the scene and ask people to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.

